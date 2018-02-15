Two arrested for acid attack

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Muradpur police have to arrested two accused persons for throwing acid on four sisters. The police on Wednesday said that main accused Qasim and his accomplice Fakhar were arrested and cases were registered against them.

It is said that accused Qasim, a quack doctor who used to practice in village Bouken, wanted to contract second marriage with Afshan d/o Mehmood and upon her refusal got infuriated and threw acid on her and her three younger sisters Amina, Ayesh and Jannat after storming their house along with his accomplice Fakhar.