Al-Falah police on Friday arrested two alleged extortionists red-handed and recovered the extortion money worth Rs 25,000 from them.

The accused Muhammad Shakir son of Muhammad Bashir and Abbas son of Muhammad Yameen were involved in case no 189/2019 registered under section 385/386 r/w 7-ATA in Al-Falah police station, said Station House Officer (SHO), Al-Falah Ghulam Nabi Afridi.—APP