Two alleged dacoits ‘stoned to death’ by citizens

Two alleged dacoits have been killed after being caught red-handed on Friday by local residents while allegedly robbing a citizen in Faisalabad.

Police told the media that the dacoits were allegedly robbing a citizen in Faisalabad’s Waseem Town where the local residents caught the suspects and subjected them to severe torture.

The local residents then killed the suspects by hitting them with stones, said police. The identification of the alleged dacoits is due to be confirmed, whereas, police recovered weapons from their possession.

Earlier in July last year, citizens in Karachi had foiled a mugging bid and caught two teenage dacoits from the Orangi Town area of the metropolis.—INP