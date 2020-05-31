Two active gangs busted

Staff Reporter

Police have arrested ten members of two active gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles, weapon and worth lakhs of rupees from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, New Town police team successfully arrested “Baseer and Emad gangs” operating in different localities and the members were identified Baseer Khan, Hamza Shabir, Danyal Rafaqat, Sajjad Hussain, Ali Hasnain, Emad Ali, Abdul Wahab, Adnan Farooq, Mohsin Ali and Zahid Khan who were involved in committing more than 100 robberies while police have recovered six stolen motorcycles.