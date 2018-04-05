Two accused of murder arrested

Two of the three accused namely Muhammad Ali son of Ruhul Ameen and Metab son of Muhammad Zakir were arrested on Wednesday in an alleged murder case of Muhammad Shahid, who was killed on August 6, 2017 during snatching of mobile phone case regis-tered with Surjani police station.

Both the accused have been remanded in police custody for seven days by the court, claimed police sources.—APP

