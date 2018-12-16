Two accused in Indian spy murder case freed

Staff Reporter

A session court in Lahore on Saturday acquitted two accused in jailed Indian spy Sarabjit Singh’s murder case.

Additional session judge Moeen Khokhar announced the verdict after all the witnesses retracted from their testimonies.Singh had illegally crossed into Pakistan on Aug 29, 1990. He was arrested on charges of carrying out four bombings in Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore which killed 14 Pakistani citizens. A convicted Indian spy on death row, Singh was attacked on April 26, 2013 by two inmates Amir Tanba.

