Two accused were arrested and charas, pistol and cash were seized from them by the Nazimabad police in action against criminals here on Wednesday.
Accused namely Aadil son of Aqil was arrested on having 1050 grams of charas, said police sources. Other accused identified as Mubashir Ali son of Ashraf Ali was arrested on having one pistol of 30 bore without license.—APP
Two accused arrested
