Two abducted girls rescued, 3 kidnappers held in Capital

The Islamabad Industrial area police rescued two girls abducted last month and arrested three kidnappers here on Wednesday.

According to details, Kanwal Zulfiqar 19, and Komal Zulfiqar 17, daughters of Zulfiqar Masih, a resident of Sector I-9/2 of the federal capital were abducted on May 07, 2018.

A case of the abduction was lodged at Industrial Area police station under 365-B PPC at Industrial Area police station and SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi had assigned the task to SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of criminals and resolve the case.

SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Industrial Area Circle Rana Abdul Wahab which also included Station House Officer Industrial Area Police Station Inspector Muhammad Gulfraz, Sub-Inspector Mansoor Ahmed, Lady ASI Kiran Fareed, Constable Abdul Rahim and others.

SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that this team investigated the case on technical grounds while police teams were sent to Sargodha, Gujranwala and Karachi to ensure arrest of criminals. These teams investigated more than 50 persons and checked the record in hospitals and Darul Aman in twin cities. The visual footage of Safe City Cameras was also watched and police succeeded to arrest three kidnappers identified as Aqeel Abbas, Arshad and Adeel Abbass resident of Islamabad. Two abducted girls were also recovered from them while police impounded the vehicle (LEF-2274) being used by the kidnappers.

Both girls have been sent to Darul Aman while police have obtained physical remand of the kidnappers from the concerned court. Further investigation is underway from them.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Jan Muhammad and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.—INP

