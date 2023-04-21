Twitter’s verified blue tick starts disappearing; here’s how to get it back

Gone are the days when accounts on Twitter got blue ticks without paying anything, as in the latest development the classic blue tick vanished from official accounts of top leaders, showbiz personalities, and athletes.

Besides the removal of the verified ticks, Twitter under Elon Musk further ends state-affiliated and government-funded labels from accounts of several media organsation and individual accounts.

To get back the blue tick mark, people now need to pay anywhere between $8 and $11 per month as the micro-blogging platform Twitter has made desperate moves to push the struggling revenue by pushing users to pay for a premium subscription.

The blue tick or also known as the verification badge depicts that an account is authentic and belongs to a public figure, celebrity, brand, or organization. The verification provides users with a sense of genuineness and constancy, as it shows that the account is indeed who it claims to be.

In previous years, the platform demands users to remain active, and the user must have a confirmed email address and phone number. It demands the user to have a significant following and have been active on the portal for at least six months, but it changed now.

Meanwhile, Twitter known for being one of the leading social media apps changed the modus operandi in issuing verification badges.

Some accounts of top leaders including Donald Trump, Imran Khan, Government of Pakistan, appeared to have had the checkmarks removed.

The move also sparked backlash as Sweden’s public radio Sveriges Radio, and US radio station NPR and Canadian broadcaster CBC announced to stop tweeting news.