Social media giant Twitter is not the same anymore as its signature bird logo has been replaced with ‘Shiba Inu’, the cryptocurrency dog which is also famous for being featured in memes.

Tesla owner and CEO of one of the leading social platforms Elon Musk is known for his crazy and out-of-the-box ideas and this time, he goes an extra mile by replacing the iconic meme with icon of dogecoin cryptocurrency.

As Twitterati signed in on the social app, they first noticed the change in logo and a large number of users speculated whether the recent change of Twitter’s homepage logo was some kind of April Fool’s Day prank or it might be the permanent logo as Elon Musk thrust Twitter into a new era.

Amid all kinds of rumors, the billionaire shared a chat conversation, in which a user suggested him to take over Twitter and change the logo to a Doge meme.

Besides sharing the chat screenshot, Musk shared a meme noting the change of his site, which has an active user count of 237.8 million.

The major change in the site triggered a meme fest on the microblogging platform with social media users are having a field day.

A glimpse of meme-fest

Entering Twitter HQ with the new logo @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mt3C8gklkg — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 3, 2023

the new twitter logo is amazing pic.twitter.com/og7G30LZnj — gaut (@0xgaut) April 3, 2023

On one hand, Twitterati go berserk amid meme galore, and on the other side, Dogecoin witnessed a major surge of more than 10 percent surge after the recent move.

For the unversed, Dogecoin is a parody of major cryptocurrencies and was started as a viral gag, and it saw massive changes and it is now a legitimate cryptocurrency, with a market cap of over $40 billion while the Twitter CEO is a huge fan of Dogecoin who continues to share memes over the time.