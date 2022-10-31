Twitter to charge $20 per month for blue tick verification

According to Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, Users will have to pay $19.99 for the Twitter Blue tick verification badge. Additionally, Twitter accounts that already have the verification must adhere to this new system and pay for the blue checkmark.

Elon Musk has issued his first ultimatum to his staff: either meet his deadline to establish paid verification on Twitter or quit.

According to persons familiar with the subject and internal email viewed by The Verge, the instruction is to convert Twitter Blue, the company’s optional $4.99 per month subscription that unlocks more services, into a more expensive subscription that also validates users.

The new Twitter Blue subscription will cost $19.99, as of right now, according to Twitter. Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe under the existing arrangement in order to keep their blue checkmark.

On Sunday, it was announced to the team members that failure to launch the functionality by November 7 will result in termination.

In the months before his acquisition, Musk made it plain that he planned to change the way Twitter validates accounts and manages bots. On Sunday, he tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The idea of Twitter charging for verification was initially mentioned. By the time of publication, a Twitter spokeswoman had not responded to a request for comment.

Musk has acted rapidly to make changes at Twitter, modifying the homepage for logged-out users just three days after becoming “Chief Twit.” He’s contemplating mass layoffs of middle management and engineers who haven’t recently added to the code base with the assistance of Tesla engineers he’s hired into Twitter as consultants. Managers have already started compiling names of staff members to lay off, and the cuts are anticipated to start this week. Since Musk assumed leadership on Thursday evening, those assigned to carry out his ideas have worked through the night and into the early hours.