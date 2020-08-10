Twitter, TikTok in talks

New York

Social media giant Twitter is in preliminary talks with TikTok for a possible acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, after US President Donald Trump said he would ban the app, deeming it

it a threat to national security. Microsoft has been the primary suitor for TikTok, saying it was in talks to buy the company’s US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand operations. The Financial Times reported Thursday that Microsoft has expanded negotiations and was now after the app’s entire global operations. As a smaller company, Twitter would have a long-shot bid for TikTok, but the social media platform believes it would come under less antitrust scrutiny than larger corporations such as Microsoft, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the talks.