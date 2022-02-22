Twitter reacts to Shaheen heroics

Shaheen Shah Afridi served a reminder to Pakistan cricket fans that as long as there is an Afridi in the team they can always expect fireworks.

The latest example of the Afridis treating a regulation cricket ball as their plaything came against Peshawar Zalmi in the final game of the group stages of PSL 7. Needing 24 runs off the final over, Shaheen smacked Mohammad Umer for 23 runs to take the game to super-over.

His onslaught in the final over included one 4 and three 6’s, including one of the final ball of the contest.

Though he could not prevent his side from losing the contest in the super-over, his performances drew praise from all corners of the country. Including his future father-in-law.

SHAHEEN AFRIDIIII YOU BEAUTYYY!!! pic.twitter.com/RPv9ui2lNp — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 21, 2022

Twitter was quick to point out the similarities between the two players who share the same last name and shirt number.

Remember the name "Afridi"🔥❤️

But this time it's shaheen afridi👍❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ZXmaocgaO — Abdul Rahman (@ARRahmanMaqsood) February 22, 2022

Who says we will not seen boom boom on the ground anymore

"REMEMBER THE NAME" 🔥

#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/gB3KDZ8GS9 — Saad Malik (@Engrsaadmalik) February 22, 2022

His innings also included this unique distinction.

Shaheen Afridi becomes the first captain to hit a six off the final ball to tie a match (including tie-breakers).#PSL2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 22, 2022

Despite the loss, Shaheen ensured that his team still finished second in the PSL table to get two bites of the cherry in the playoffs. He will be seen in action next on Wednesday, February 23rd when Lahore Qalandars takes on Multan Sultans with a slot in the final of PSL 7 at stake.