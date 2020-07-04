Twitter promises edit button ‘when everyone wears a mask’

In another bid to persuade people to practice preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, Twitter has now teased people with the launch of the long sought-after edit button — which will enable users to edit tweets after publication — only after “everyone wears a mask”.

Despite persistent requests, users are unlikely to ever get an edit button.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had said earlier this year that the company would “probably never” introduce the feature as it may cause users to inadvertently spread misinformation, according to a report published in Bloomberg Technology.