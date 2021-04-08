Twitter praises Pakistan’s 8-year-old athlete Fatima for making amazing world record

KARACHI – Fatima Naseee, an 8-year-old girl from Pakistan’s Karachi, is winning over the internet with her amazing achievement, recognized by Gunnies World Records.

The passionate martial arts expert has broken the world record of the most elbow strikes in a minute.

She hit 272 elbow strikes in a minute, outclassing of Indian martial arts instructor Kiran Uniyal.

 

The daughter of the a serial record breaker Mohammad Rashid had first set the record at the age of seven years by hitting 242 elbow strikes in one minute.

Social media users are showering praises over the young record holder for her majestic victory.

