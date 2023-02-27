Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

Since Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform last October, Twitter has lost at least 200 jobs, or approximately 10% of its workforce, according to a late Sunday New York Times article.

According to the NYT report, which cited people familiar with the situation, the layoffs on Saturday night affected product managers, data scientists, and engineers who worked on machine learning and site stability, which helps keep Twitter’s different functions online.

A request for comment from Reuters did not receive a response right away from Twitter.

According to Musk last month, there are approximately 2,300 active employees at the company.

The most recent layoffs come after a large-scale one in early November when Twitter let go of roughly 3,700 workers as a cost-cutting measure.

In November, Musk claimed that the service had seen a “huge loss in revenue” as a result of advertisers cutting back due to worries over content filtering.

Several of Twitter’s content creators have lately begun receiving a portion of the advertising money.

