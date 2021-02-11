Twitter feels sorry for criticising Naseebo Lal over PSL 6 anthem  

By
Web desk
-
0
227

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League anthem for its sixth edition led to a flood of mixed reactions on social media since it was released with some aiming at Naseebo Lal, who sang Groove Mera along with Aima Baig and Young Stunners.

Now, critics have change of a heart after a recent video of Lal in which she cried the tears of joy for performing the official anthem.

In the video, the singer speaks about getting a chance to sing an anthem, adding she never get such chance in the past.

Social media users, who earlier hurled criticism on the singer, have apologised for their remarks while some veteran Pakistani celebrities also come in defense of Naseebo Lal.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here