Twitter feels sorry for criticising Naseebo Lal over PSL 6 anthem  

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League anthem for its sixth edition led to a flood of mixed reactions on social media since it was released with some aiming at Naseebo Lal, who sang Groove Mera along with Aima Baig and Young Stunners.

Now, critics have change of a heart after a recent video of Lal in which she cried the tears of joy for performing the official anthem.

In the video, the singer speaks about getting a chance to sing an anthem, adding she never get such chance in the past.

Social media users, who earlier hurled criticism on the singer, have apologised for their remarks while some veteran Pakistani celebrities also come in defense of Naseebo Lal.

My heart broke when I saw the video of naseebo lal and I regret ever saying anything bad about the song — smol human/Hamza's stan acc (@smolbezaarhuman) February 11, 2021

Watching Naseebo Lal's crying video literally breaks my heart. Artists in our country have to go through so much shit!! Can't we just forget one's past and cherish their present doings?!People who seem like a rock might be the one's with the softest and kindest hearts! — lahori masala (@MurtazaBabar14) February 10, 2021

Honestly, Naseebo Lal’s part is the only thing I loved about this anthem. Yeh qaum tou wese hi complex ki maari hai. https://t.co/OtCTbLp4kX — Mariam Qureshi (@marriamaq) February 11, 2021