Twitter explodes with funny and sad memes as PSL 2021 postponed

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday postponed the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with immediate effect after seven taking part in the competition, which started on March 20, contracted novel coronavirus.

No doubt, the announcement is hard on the cricket fans, who waited desperately for the PSL 2021 season, but now at least we can scroll down and laugh at the funny and sad memes shared by social media users on Twitter.

A meme shows Sarfraz Ahmad, skipper of Quetta Gladiators team that won only one match out of five it played so far, is happy over the annoucment.

Pakistan super league postponed due to #coronavirus Meanwhile PSL 6: pic.twitter.com/AIhfyxjmhB — Sheikhoo(🎂saddam 16 march😍) (@Da_sarmast) March 4, 2021

PSL 6 postponed due to corona virus

Mood Right Now: pic.twitter.com/TPUU4H7fn0 — Tahreem🌸 (@tweetsbytahreem) March 4, 2021

PSL 6 POSTPONED AND THESE FOUR PICTURES SUMMED UP MY MOOD. pic.twitter.com/vpQVKmGKR8 — Humna. (@Humnayyy) March 4, 2021

“PSL 6 is postponed” Everyone on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/TCfRc3QSOG — Maan Rehman (@maanrehman) March 4, 2021

PSL 6, our only source of happiness and excitement these days, has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/KaQSNi3gQc — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) March 4, 2021

