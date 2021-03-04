Twitter explodes with funny and sad memes as PSL 2021 postponed

By
Web desk
-
20

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday postponed the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with immediate effect after seven taking part in the competition, which started on March 20, contracted novel coronavirus.

No doubt, the announcement is hard on the cricket fans, who waited desperately for the PSL 2021 season, but now at least we can scroll down and laugh at the funny and sad memes shared by social media users on Twitter.

A meme shows Sarfraz Ahmad, skipper of Quetta Gladiators team that won only one match out of five it played so far, is happy over the annoucment.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-postpones-psl-2021-due-to-covid-19/

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR