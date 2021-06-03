‘Twitter Blue’ – Twitter launches its first ever subscription service in Canada, Australia

Twitter Thursday announced to roll out the first iteration of its new subscription service, Twitter Blue, in Canada and Australia, offering exclusive features and perks.

Saying “a free Twitter is not going away, and never will,” the micro-blogging site in its blog said that the subscribers will get features such as an “undo tweet” button, bookmarks, and a reader mode.

It said that the limited launch aims at gaining “a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking more”.

“We’ve heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don’t always build power features that meet their needs,” the company said in a statement.

“We took this feedback to heart, and are developing and iterating upon a solution that will give the people who use Twitter the most what they are looking for: access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level.”

The Twitter Blue subscriber will get the additional features and perks for the monthly price of 3.49 Canadian Dollars or $4.49 AUD.

The features and perks include the following:

Bookmark Folders: Want an easy way to better organize your saved content? Bookmark Folders let you organize the Tweets you’ve saved by letting you manage content so when you need it, you can find it easily and efficiently.

Undo Tweet: Typo? Forgot to tag someone? Preview and revise your Tweet before it goes live. With Undo Tweet, you can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline. Correct mistakes easily by previewing what your Tweet will look like before the world can see it.

Reader Mode: Reader Mode provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise. We are making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.