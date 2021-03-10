Twitter blasts MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt for giving ‘shut up call’ to Hafeez

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hina Pervaiz Butt’s attempt to lash Mohammad Hafeez for his political comments appears to have backfired as social media users are targetting the MPA over the rude comment.

It all started with a tweet of Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on March 6 after ‘Professor’ congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for securing the vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

He wrote Masterstroke. #VoteOfConfidence @ImranKhanPTI.

However, the tweet of Pakistan’s versatile batsman did not sit well with PML-N leader as she told Hafeez to shut up and focus on cricket instead.

“Pakistan’s cricket has become a laughing stock around the world for failing to implement coronavirus SOPs and now you are supporting a vote thief,” she lashed out on social site.

The 40-year-old cricketer has not responded to PML-N stalwart’s tweet but netizens seemed irked over the rude comment of Hina Pervaiz. Here are some of the reactions to her offensive tweet: