Elon Musk-run Twitter banned a record 11,32,228 accounts in India between April 26 and May 25 in what the company owner cited his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US who told him that a company “doesn’t have a choice but to obey local governments.”

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk who has now appointed a new Twitter CEO in Linda Yaccarino, also took down 1,843 accounts “for promoting terrorism” on its platform in India. In total, Twitter banned 11,34,071 accounts in the reporting period in India.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 518 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, Twitter processed 90 grievances which were appealing account suspensions. “We overturned 25 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended,” said the company.

Most complaints from India were about abuse/harassment (264), followed by hateful conduct (84), sensitive adult content (67), and defamation (51).—INP