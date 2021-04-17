Twitter again down in Pakistan, other countries

Twitter services faced disruption on Saturday evening in various countries including Pakistan with several users reporting they are unable to access the micro-blogging site.

Downdetector.com, an website that monitors social media platforms outage, showed that hundreds of Pakistani users have reported the issue.

When users try tor log in, they receive a message stating “It’s not your fault”.

On Friday, Twitter had announced that efforts are underway to resolve an access issue after thousands of users reported the problem.

“Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon,” the company said in a tweet.