Twisting laws

The tussle between the Sindh government and the Sindh police is an old one. Peeking into the recent past will refresh the account of conflict between both parties. The Sindh government made a number of attempts, leaning on technical grounds, luckily AD Khawaja had the Sindh High Court (SHC) to rely on. The court thwarted every ill-intention and reduced the government to the state of crosshair. The same issue is all set to become chatter of the media yet again. It is being reported that the Sindh government is drafting a bill that will swiftly clip off the wings of IG. The law, dubbed as police Act 2018, has taken away powers of posting and transfers from the reach of IG and empowers the government, chiefly Home Ministry, to exercise its authority over such core issues.

What’s more, the basket of bureaucracy has been further made heavy by entrusting it the tasks like “manage, direct, review and oversee administrative and financial affairs”. This bill, though yet to be approved from the Assembly, sheds light upon the undignified practice of meddling with laws just to ensure legitimacy to safeguard the interests of a few powerful. AD Khawaja is a rare exception among the top hierarchy of the force that enjoys impeccable reputation.

The province observed vibrant protests upon his forcible dismissal. There must be something good about the man if his ousting brings about an uprising of some sort and his stern enemies can vouch for his honesty. Likewise, there must be something terribly wrong with the ruling party of the province if it is hell bent to make him a dummy IG with no power but only protocol of an IG.

VASDEV HEMNANI

Mithi, Tharparkar

