Twin sisters ‘who did everything together’ die after contracting corona

WASHINGTON Twin sisters “who did everything together” died within days of each other after they both contracted coronavirus, their family has said. Eileen and Eleanor Andrews, 66, are believed to have contracted the virus at the home they shared together in South Wales. Eleanor’s son, Stuart Andrews, said his mother was the first to show symptoms. She died on 29 March. And just four days later, her sister Eileen passed away on 2 April after being admitted to hospital. Both sisters had underlying health conditions. Stuart, of Abercynon, near Pontypridd, said: “It doesn’t feel real. It’s beginning to take its toll on us and it’s getting harder every day.” Stuart’s uncle Phillip, 68, who lived with the twins, is currently in hospital after also testing positive for COVID-19. Andrews said: “It’s terrible, he was still up and about, he was active and to see him go like this you’d think he was a totally different person His wife Janice also spoke of her sadness, saying: “It doesn’t feel as if it’s real. We feel as if we’re in a horror film or a nightmare and someone is going to wake us up.” Andrews said: “That’s what it feels like and it is starting to take its toll on us. It’s getting harder now every day.” He urged people to listen to government advice and stay indoors during the UK lockdown.—AP