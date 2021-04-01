Twin islands controversy: SHC seeks Sindh govt’s reply till April 29

A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court, gave the provincial government till April 29 to submit its reply on a plea pertaining to handing over the control of Sindh’s islands to the federal government.

The two-member bench comprised Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito.

The provincial government’s lawyer informed the court that the presidentially promulgated Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Ordinance had lapsed.

However, the court observed that the issue now was about mangroves. Why has the Sindh government not submitted its reply as yet, inquired the bench.

At this, Mahar requested the court to grant an extension for the submission of reply.

Justice Mazhar remarked that environmental concerns were important and concrete steps should be taken for the protection of mangroves.Granting the extension, the court directed the Sindh government to submit its reply by April 29.

The bench directed the MuttahidaQaumi Movement-Pakistan’s counsel to submit the party’s final reply on the pleas pertaining to local government elections and the results of the 2017 census.

The deputy attorney-general informed the court that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would approve the results of the census but the CCI meeting was delayed as Prime Minister Imran Khan was infected with the coronavirus.

However, the petitioner informed the court that the premier was meeting with ministers despite being infected by the virus.