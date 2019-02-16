Twin cities traffic managers seek public cooperation

The traffic enforcement agencies of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Saturday sought the public cooperation while commuting on the cities’ major avenues and arteries during the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s stay in the country, rescheduled for February 17-18.

Talking to APP, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Rashid said the high-powered delegation’s visit was of significance to the county and “people are requested to exhibit patience to make it a complete success.”

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) have also urged the public to cooperate with the traffic wardens to ensure controlled flow of traffic within the city.

Moreover, both the cities traffic managers have also finalized a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to avoid public inconvenience in anticipation of high-level visit to the country.

Farrukh said law enforcement agencies were assigned to make arrangements for the city’s security plan during stay of the dignitaries and the ITP was mandated to regulate the city’s traffic during these couple of days.

The SSP said the inter provincial traffic coming from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was completely banned to enter Islamabad in presence of Saudi delegation in the federal capital.

Farrukh advised the citizens intending to commute within the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during these days may use 9th avenue, connecting their inter-city mobility.

He recommended the dwellers moving for New Islamabad Airport to use Kashmir Highway and 9th Avenue adding the connecting minor roads to Kashmir Highway would remain opened.

He said the commuters destined for Murree must follow ITP’s traffic advisory released after every hour on ITP FM radio channel for the public to plan their hassle free tours.

According to traffic advisory issued by ITP, Heavy traffic coming from Lahore to Islamabad would be diverted from Rawat T-Cross from where they may use Peshawar G T Road and Motorway after passing through Sawan Garden, Kutchery Chowk and Rawalpindi Saddar.

The route for heavy traffic from Kak Bridge towards Koral Chowk or Islamabad Expressway would be closed while such traffic may use alternate routes of Kak Bridge to PWD Society, Sawan Garden, Kutchery Chowk and Rawalpindi Saddar to reach Peshawar Road or Motorway.

Similarly, heavy traffic coming from Peshawar G T Road and Motorway Islamabad would be diverted from Chungi No. 26 towards Rawalpindi Peshawar G T Road and Motorway. Traffic coming from Peshawar Road, IJP Road Katarian Pul, 9th Avenue would not be allowed to move ahead of Faizabad. Heavy traffic coming from Murree and Azad Kashmir would be diverted from ‘Satra Meel’ towards Murree Motorway as their entry would be closed towards Islamabad and Murree Road Rawalpindi.

For the general traffic, both sides from Koral Chowk to Islamabad Expressway would remain closed and the alternate route would be from Rawalpindi Saddar road, Rawal road, Murree road, Stadium road, 9th Avenue road, Kashmir Highway or IJP Road.—APP

