Twin cities to see airspace closure, partial suspension of cellular services during MBS visit

Staff Reporter

Airspace will be shut down, cellphone services partially suspended and main routes closed to heavy traffic in Is-lamabad and Rawalpindi over the weekend to ensure se-curity during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Sal-man’s upcoming two-day visit to Pakistan, police sources told media on Wednesday.

The crown prince, at the invitation of Prime Minister Im-ran Khan, will visit Pakistan on Feb 16 and 17. Mohammad bin Salman will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation including other members of the royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

As part of security measures planned for the crown prince’s visit, there will be over 1,000 check points set up in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and law enforcement offi-cials will be posted along the twin cities’ main routes, from which heavy traffic will be barred for two days. The metro bus service will remain restricted to Rawalpindi, the sources said. Additionally, shoot-on-sight orders have been issued for drones and other remote-controlled aviation toys, the sources added.

The Islamabad Expressway will be shut for the VVIP movement, while the route from Koral Chowk to Faisal Avenue 15 u-turn will be shut down at various times. Murree Road – from the Faizabad Interchange to Serena Chowk will remain closed, while Shahrah-i-Dastoor will be shut down from Radio Pakistan to Serena Hotel.

Traffic from Peshawar, Kahuta and Murree will be di-verted to an alternative route, the sources said. Sources in the capital administration suggested that those going to offices or schools leave their homes earlier than usual in order to avoid facing inconvenience.

