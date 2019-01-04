Twin cities residents enduring low gas pressure in freezing cold

As mercury has succumbed to freezing cold in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the residents are complaining low to zero gas pressure in their respective localities.

Households have to face various issues while cooking in morning, evening and night hours as the different areas of Media Town ,Iqbal Town ,Kurri road, Banni, Tench ,Saidpur Road, G/6, G/7,G/9 were facing acute shortage of gas. The Residents were of the view that they were using LPG cylinders for cooking purpose as there was no other option available for them to survive.

Nosheen, a resident of Commercial Market told that they were facing low or zero gas pressure for last 2 months but the gas load-shedding has been a routine for many years.

She said the tariffs were increased frequently but supply of the commodity was not still uninterrupted. Zahoor, a resident of Media Town said load-shedding of gas has became the worst over there for so many weeks but authorities concerned were not taking the issue seriously.

He told that they made complaint over Online Citizen portal and the concerned authority took notice within days and directed SNGPL to resolve the complaints of low gas pressure.But there was no on ground job done to ensure smooth flow of the amenity.

Rafique Haider, a resident of Iqbal town told that due to low gas pressure in his area it was just impossible to perform daily routine work in time. Beside issue of cooking they were unable to warm their rooms in freezing temperature and had to use cold freezing water for other daily needs. “Wet are forced to bring bread from Tandoor in whole winter and some times have to order online food due to non-availability of the gas”he added.

When contacted a senior official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) assured that they would resolve the issue of low gas pressure on priority basis as the required measures were being taken to mitigate the sufferings of the consumers.

He said they were alive to the public complaints over low pressure and the issue would be resolved at the earliest and sufficient gas in all localities would be ensured.—APP

