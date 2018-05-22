Twin cities hit by power breakdown

The twin cities on Monday suffered a massive power breakdown after the tripping of two grid stations due to a technical fault.

According to a spokesperson of the power division, two 500kv grid stations, including Ghakkar, tripped due to a technical fault. “The systems are operational otherwise, the power supply has been suspended for the twin cities only.”

The power breakdown comes a week after large swathes of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were deprived of electricity for almost 10 hours.

A technical fault in one of the three major dams or the 500kV transmission lines triggered a domino effect and took down the ageing national grid, suspending work at factories and businesses in the industrial heartland and highlighting the challenges successive governments have faced in getting to grips with chronic power shortages.—INP

Related