Twin bomb attacks on eve of Eid ul Fitr kill 10, including 8 cops in Swat

PESHAWAR – Twin bomb attacks targeting Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station killed at least ten people including policemen while several suffered injuries on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr.

Initial reports suggest that two blasts rocked the CTD police station in the Swat district of the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan. DPO said there were two blasts inside CTD police station, that badly damaged the premises. It even caused a power outage.

Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area, and a search operation is underway to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the provincial capital Peshawar where people visited restaurants and amusement parks to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.

This is a developing story, more information to follow…