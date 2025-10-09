Twin blasts, gunfire rock Kabul as jets heard over Afghanistan capital: report

KABUL – Afghanistan’s capital witnessed two strong explosions, followed by intense bursts of gunfire. Eyewitnesses say the blasts appeared to come from the eastern sector of the city, around District 8, sending shockwaves of fear through nearby neighborhoods.

Some social media users shared unverified claims, saying they heard roars of aircraft engines, hovering above the city, fueling speculation of possible airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has confirmed that an explosion did occur but urged citizens to remain calm, assuring the public there is no immediate cause for concern.

Mujahid said an investigation is underway and that no reports of damage have been received so far.

Unverified sources also claim that jets have struck multiple targets in and around Kabul, a report that, if confirmed, could mark a dramatic escalation in the situation.

Afghan Taliban are yet to comment about nature of blast, are urging residents to stay alert as details continue to unfold.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…