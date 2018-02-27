Tweet causes over $1b loss

Washington

Ever since its launch in 2011, Snapchat has appeared as a challenge to Instagram’s stance. The real reason behind it is the Hollywood superstar Kylie Jenner’s love for SC who regularly updates it and is said to have the highest number of followers. But things took a twist when the highly popular star, tweeted a sour opinion of SC. Jenner’s uncertainty about the app caused it a heavy loss with immediate effect. Snapchat’s stock fell by six percent with a speculated loss of $1.3 billion.