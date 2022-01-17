Tweeps praise Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour for refereeing girls’ ice hockey match in Hunza

By
Web desk
-
0

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani twitter is showering praises on Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour for encouraging winter games in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), the northern region of the country after she was spotted referring to a Girls’ Ice Hockey match in Hunza near Attabad Lake.

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan shared the pictures of the event on the micro-blogging site, saying: “Need of the hour is that media should highlight positive stories of Pakistan”.

Gilmour also shared her views on Twitter. She wrote, “What an amazing match – my congratulations to Altit’s #SCARF for organizing the 4th #Winterlude festival, and to the young players from Hunza and Chitral – my @CanHCPakistan colleagues and I had a blast!”

As the pictures were shared, they caught the attention of the Twitter users who are praising the top Canadian diplomat.

Previous articleSuspected drone attack kills three including Pakistan national in UAE’s Abu Dhabi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR