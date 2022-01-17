Tweeps praise Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour for refereeing girls’ ice hockey match in Hunza

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani twitter is showering praises on Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour for encouraging winter games in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), the northern region of the country after she was spotted referring to a Girls’ Ice Hockey match in Hunza near Attabad Lake.

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan shared the pictures of the event on the micro-blogging site, saying: “Need of the hour is that media should highlight positive stories of Pakistan”.

Girls Ice Hockey match is being played in Hunza near Attabad Lake & the referee is Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan @gilmour_wendy Need of the hour is that media should highlight positive stories of Pakistan @ArifAlvi @ImranKhanPTI @fawadchaudhry @investinpak @RabiaShAhmad pic.twitter.com/f5tYbXAfI2 — Muhammad Azfar Ahsan (@MAzfarAhsan) January 16, 2022

Gilmour also shared her views on Twitter. She wrote, “What an amazing match – my congratulations to Altit’s #SCARF for organizing the 4th #Winterlude festival, and to the young players from Hunza and Chitral – my @CanHCPakistan colleagues and I had a blast!”

As the pictures were shared, they caught the attention of the Twitter users who are praising the top Canadian diplomat.

This speaks of you love for sport and Northern Area.

Keep it up. — khattak (@Haleem1997Iqbal) January 17, 2022

Fantastic sports spirit 🇨🇦🇵🇰 ! Thank you 🙏🏼 Hon Wendy Gilmour for your inspirational leadership and hope Pakistan can become part of the Winter Olympics / NHL one day 👌🏼 would love to have a development / farm team named Chitral Leopards playing for Wendy Gilmour Cup 🏆 — Osman Randhawa (@OsmanRandhawa) January 16, 2022