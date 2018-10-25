TVET termed critical for youth employment

Quetta

Experts, leading industrialists and senior government officials here on Wednesday underlined the importance of quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said it can help to promote youth employment and reduce poverty in Balochistan. They expressed their views at the annual meeting of Balochistan Skills Advisory Forum, which has been established last year in collaboration with the TVET Sector Support Programme.

The Programme, which was funded by the European Union, Germany and Norway, assists the Government of Pakistan in reforming the TVET system. The Balochistan Skills Advisory Forum was notified by the Labour and Manpower Department, Government of Balochistan in April 2018. The forum served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss progresses, challenges and opportunities pertaining to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes and labour market and provide solutions.

The forum also advocate the paradigm shift from the traditional methods of training and vocational education to Competency Based Training & Assessment (CBT&A) Additional Chief Secretary, Sajjad Ahmed Bhutta while speaking during the opening session of the meeting said that, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is an integral discipline of education, training and learning activity that helps beneficiaries secure skilled jobs or opt for self-employment”. Principal of Gems and Jewellery Training and Manufacturing Company (GJTMC) in Quetta.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp