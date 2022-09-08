TVET provides fashion designing toolkits to promote entrepreneurship

A toolkits handover ceremony was organized at a hotel in Lahore by TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) under its component, ‘Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan’, which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ),in order to provide fashion designing toolkits to returning migrants and locals, who received training in a workshop on entrepreneurship. Raja Saad Khan, Deputy Head of TVET Sector Support Programme also expressed his views while addressing the beneficiaries, He informed that the TVET Sector Support Programme is funded by the European Union, Germany and Norway, and being implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fürInternationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and in close collaboration with the provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and several not-for-profit, public and private sector organisations.

“The German Development Cooperation considers up skilling in the informal labour market of Pakistan to be pivotal for the economic growth of the country and financial independence of individuals.

The economic stability of a country’s workers, specifically those belonging to the informal sector is directly proportionate to a stable economy. GIZ Pakistan aims to support small businesses and self-employment through the provision of in-kind support. Our approach is beneficiaries-centred and the Career & Entrepreneurship Advisory Services, and Employment Promotion interventions encourage and motivate the Pakistani beneficiaries to become self-sustainable in the long run”, he also added.