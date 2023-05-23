TV rating agency Medialogic banned over ‘anti-state’ activities

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has slapped a ban on Medialogic, a media rating company, through a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab said, Media Logic Pakistan is found to be involved in anti-state activities raising high-risk security concerns, and the functioning/operations of this company may be halted with immediate effect.

The noted media rating agency remained in the news for quite some time for its alleged role in manipulating ratings and evaluations of mainstream TV channels.

It is uncertain for the company to explore the legal route to address the ban as no official of Medialogic has issued any statement till the filing of this story.

The government however maintained that the restriction of Medialogic aimed to safeguard the integrity and stability of the media landscape in Pakistan.