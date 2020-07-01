TV pogram Badltay Halaat (changing situation)

Rashid A Mughal

This program was shown on Pakistan’s News One TV Channel, Waseb TV, a Seraiki TV channel and TV One Entertainment channel, all these channels aired this program on Friday (26th June 2020) on its prime time 8pm.

The programme was based on the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the discriminatory citizenship law amendment enacted for targeting Muslims, Christians, and other minorities by BJP government following Hindutva mission, though it never happened in the past 73 years in the history of India.

BJP government under Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and his home Minister Amit Shah and India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Kumar Doval, were Showing to claim Kashmir as India’s integral part after announcing the Indian Constitutional changes by removing article 370 and article 35-A and abolishing the Special status of Kashmir as part of Indian union territory including Kashmir and Laddakh.

The best thing about this program is that instead of imposing personal prejudices, the host of the program has given soundbites from the leading opposition members of the Indian parliament such asLok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, who showed anger on the decision on Kashmir. As it was against the right of self-determinationand violation of UN articles on Kashmir.

If any Pakistani or Indian Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian have missed out this program, I, as an analyst, would urge that it must be watched on YouTube. (Link providedhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6Ff-dcLyPI) as it carries fast pace and consistent interest of the viewers.

I would even urge the United Nation’s Human Rights Commission, the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), and the countries of the Islamic world to watch and see the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and Muslims in India itself, where the lives of minorities are suffering due to RSS’s mission to remove Muslims and Christian from India, that was announced by Rajeshwar Singh of RSS, under the umbrella of BJP and Hindutva mindset that they will scrap Muslims, and Christianity from India by December 31, 2021, or earlier. This statement isalso shown in this program.

The program “BadaltayHalaat” is a clear demonstration of India’s domestic and foreign policy, based on discrimination against minorities.

The credit should be given to the person, who has written and presented this show in such a manner that Modi government and its RSS ideology is clarified and responded by his own opposition party members of the Indian parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajiya Sabha, but all hue and cry of the opposition party went in vain, as the Rajiya Sabha passed Citizenship Amendment Bill against minorities and removed article 370 from the Indian constitution to hijack Kashmir valley and imposed long-lasting curfew on 5th August 2019.

It is the longest human curfew, imposed by India last year, where human rights violations are continued till today. The system of communications has been paralyzed. 900,000 Indian troops are using their illegitimate powers to target oppressed Muslim women to fulfill their desires.

Young people are being picked up from their homes and locked up in detention centers. They are being tortured with sticks, bullets and are being verbally abused.

Political leaders are under house arrest, only Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Kashmir was released after 7 months.

The BJP’s Narendra Modi government has given free authority to Indian Army to impose curfews and to oppress Muslims to eradicate them from Kashmir, as described in the show.

When the program’s writer and anchor, NawabKaifee, was contacted by phone and asked that why this show did not reflect the views of the Foreign Ministry and the ISPR, he replied that “maybe the troops are busy on the Line of Control and the ISPR high-ups’ had no time for such a minor program, but one ISPR Major was asking for my credentials and I felt sorry that after spending 50 years injournalism, I was a nobody for them.

There is no response from the Foreign Ministry but I have no complaints”.

Nawabkaifee is a fresh trend setter in television programming who maintains consistent interest and undivided attention of the viewer while watching his programme.

Moreover keeps strong grip over the Essence of the political subjects like he did on the grim situation of Kashmir and Indian policies Against Minorities.

This show “BadaltayHalaat” is an eye opening program on Indian Hindutva policy imposed by RSS, which finally ended with the India-China conflict on Laddakhterritory and The Gallowan valley is already occupied by China.

