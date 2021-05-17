Waqar Zaka hired as expert for Pakistan’s first advisory body on cryptocurrency

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a lead over other provinces by formally setting up country’s first committee for matters related to digital assets (Cryptocurrency and Crypto mining).

The committee comprising 14 members will be headed by Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to CM KP on Science and Technology and Information Technology.

Among other experts, the KP government has roped in TV host, crypto entrepreneur and activist Waqaz Zaka.

The host Champions with Waqar Zaka announced the development on social media platform while sharing a picture of the notification.

“I’m hired as a crypto expert by Government of Pakistan and I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services for free,” he wrote.

I’m hired as a crypto expert by Government of Pakistan and I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services for free – pic.twitter.com/TVAjtr12Ld — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) May 16, 2021

Holder of degree in Civil Engineering from NED University of Engineering & Technology, Zakar started his career from Indus Music. After earning fame as VJ, he started hosting a TV reality show Living on the Edge.

Being a supporter of digital currency, Waqar Zaka has started an online academy for cryptocurrency to help teaching common persons in simple way.

Waqar Zaka had formed Pakistan’s first blockchain-based microfinance platform named TenUp.

