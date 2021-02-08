TV host Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

KARACHI – Pakistan’s famous TV host Nida Yasir’s mother Fehmida Nasreen died on Monday.

She confirmed the demise of her mother on Instagram saying, “Our lovely strong and fighter mother left us alone.”

Nida also shared a throwback photo that features her mother and other family members. She did not announce details about her funeral prayers.

Fans have expressed grief over the demise and prayer for Nida’s mother.

The renowned host is currently in Maldives on a family tour.