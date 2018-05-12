TV channels, remarks CJP Nisar

KARACHI : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday expressed anger over obscenity aired on Pakistani TV channels.

The chief justice, who was heading a three-member bench while hearing a case related to airing of Indian content at Karachi Registry, said that the local TV channels were spreading more vulgarity. He remarked, “We are liberal but will not tolerate obscenity”.

Issuing notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), the apex court sought a report on laws related to airing foreign content and their implementation on next hearing.

During the hearing attended by Pakistan producers and artists, the chief justice remarked that offensive dress up by women in award ceremonies is unacceptable.

The chief justice also reprimanded actor Adnan Siddiqui while hearing the case.

On Sunday, actors, directors and producers from Pakistan’s drama industry protested against the illegitimate airing of foreign content on local TV channels during prime time.

Protesting the violation in Karachi, they had urged the CJP Nisar to take notice of this illegal practice.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Body (PEMRA) has allowed Pakistani TV channels to air only 6% of the foreign content during 24 hours. The protestors say Pakistani TV channels, breaching the rules, are currently airing 30% to 90% of foreign content during prime hours of 7 pm till 11 pm.