TUSDEC launches Tharparkar Skills dev Project

Technology Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC), Ministry of Industries and Production launched Tharparkar Skills development project sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), revealed CEO TUSDEC Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said the objective of the project was to impart skills to unemployed youth while ensuring close coordination with industry/potential employers. A total of 300 youth, including both male and female, is targeted to be trained mainly in the trades of construction, retail, automobile and logistics, he disclosed.

He said the scope of the project was to train 1000 participants, 700 from Karachi and 300 from Tharparkar.

The TUSDEC CEO further stated that based on the pilot initiative, the TUSDEC may consider proposing establishment of skills development centre to help local youth to get employable skills.—APP

