Turnaround in power sector

PRIME Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, flanked by concerned Ministers, is holding daily press briefings to highlight major achievements of the PML (N) government during the last five years. After recounting economic achievements, he gave a run down on Wednesday of how the incumbent government brought a turnaround in the power sector by adding 11,461 MW to the system from different sources.

Criticism by political opponents apart, the fact remains that the PML (N) government is really credited with focusing on the challenge of power shortage from the very first day. Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif devoted more time and efforts to address the problem than any other issue and as a consequence the situation vis-à-vis availability of electricity to the common man, industry, agriculture and businesses is much better than what the government inherited in 2013. Though the government could not fulfil its oft-repeated claim of eliminating power outages by the time it leaves but duration of load-shedding has come down significantly and it is hoped that the target of elimination would be within sight in coming months or the next year when remaining projects initiated by the government would come on line. Apart from initiating new projects, the government also expedited completion of moribund projects like Neelum-Jhelum which has now started contributing its share to the national grid. The government could have performed still better had there been no political instability and leg-pulling by vested interests that did not allow the governmental machinery to work with full capacity and concentration. Anyhow, the outgoing government has added what it could in given circumstances and it would be responsibility of the next government to carry forward the process. More important than all, there is dire need for complete reformation and overhauling of the power sector in view of unacceptable level of line losses caused by dilapidated distribution and transmission system as well as rampant theft in some parts of the country. It is hoped that whosoever comes to power following next general election, would also focus on upgradation and modernisation of the distribution and transmission system and take tangible steps in collaboration with provinces to eliminate electricity theft.

