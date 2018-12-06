Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality helpful in resolution of conflicts

Seminar on ‘Turkmenistan and Status of Permanent Neutrality: Peace, Progress and Prosperity’

Zubair Qureshi

Special Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Syed Hassan Raza Shah has said that adherence to the policy of neutrality can provide base to conflict resolution and peace building in the world. Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoy very friendly and cordial relations and Islamabad views Turkmenistan as a key partner for regional development. He was addressing a seminar on ‘Turkmenistan and Status of Permanent Neutrality: Peace, Progress and Prosperity’ organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan, The United Nation Information Centre and Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies on the occasion of second anniversary of International Day of Neutrality.

The Special Secretary on the occasion said Pakistan supported Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality as it backs Islamabad’s efforts to resolve conflicts in the region without using force.

Addressing the seminar Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan H.E Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, who is also Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad said that the policy of permanent neutrality is having a multi-dimensional impact on Turkmenistan internally and externally andthe adoption of the Special Resolution on 12 December 1995 entitled ‘On the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan’ became recognition of the peaceful foreign policy of Turkmenistan as a state that can make a worthy contribution to the peaceful development of international relations, ensuring universal security and steady progress. In 1995, 185 UN member states voted unanimously for its adoption in the UN General Assembly. He said Turkmenistan firmly supports political and diplomatic methods of settling internal and interstate conflicts. As alternatives to the military approach, political and diplomatic methods can serve as the foundation for durable solutions and can offer the keys to sustainable peace and stability.

While speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said that the spirit of neutrality has articulated a positive impact around the globe said that the credit of championing the policy of permanent neutrality goes to the past and present leadership of Turkmenistan. He said that Pakistan has pursued a positive foreign policy and is now a part of SCO and its strategic relations with China and Russia are also growing. Representative of the United Nation to Pakistan Mr. Neil Buhne said that abstention of states from conflicts is called neutrality. Keeping in view the significance of the neutrality policy of Turkmenistan and principles of preventive diplomacy, UN has established United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Asghabat. He said Pakistan is emerging as an economic hub of connectivity between many countries of this region and a positive approach of neutrality amongst the states can benefit the entire region.

Earlier, Farhat Asif of Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in her welcoming note said that the world recognized the significance of neutrality 22 years ago and in 2017 the United Nation declared December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality. She said Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality has earned respect from around the world for promoting peaceful co-existence. Director United Nation Information Centre Vlastimil Semek thanked the participants of the seminar saying that policy of permanent neutrality is significant in building bridges for world peace.

The seminar was attended by a large number of Ambassadors, Diplomats, Academician, Media personnel and members of civil society from different walks of life.

