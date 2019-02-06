Turkmenistan to host first Caspian Economic Forum

Ankara

The first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan will be held on the anniversary of an agreement on the legal status of the Caspian Sea on August 12 in the country’s national tourist zone of Awaza.

According to a statement made by Embassy of Turkmenistan for Ankara, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimu-hamedov proposed August 12, the date when the littoral countries reached an agreement on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in 2018, as the date of the forum. The forum envisions sessions on commercial and economic relations, investments, energy and tourism and the development of large-scale projects.—APP

