Turkmenistan set to hold 1st Caspian Economic Forum

Observer Report

Aktau

Turkmenistan is set to hold the first Caspian Economic Forum in 2019 during the summit of Heads of the Caspian Littoral States, which was held on August 12 2018, in Aktau city of Kazakhstan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan to consolidate the efforts on the elaboration of the agreements on trade and economic cooperation between the Caspian states and on cooperation in sphere of transport and proposed to hold the first Caspian Economic Forum in 2019 in Turkmenistan.

This proposal of the President of Turkmenistan was unanimously approved by the Heads of Caspian Littoral States. This Forum is intended to be held on August 12, 2019, in “Avaza” National tourism zone in Turkmenbashi city of Turkmenistan.

An Organizing Committee headed by the Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan will be set up for preparing and holding the Forum.

This Forum will be comprised of three parts: International Conference; Caspian Exhibition on innovation technologies; Evaluation of legal framework for cooperation on Caspian Sea.

This event will bring together the Heads of Governments of the Caspian Littoral States and other paying interest countries, heads of ministries and departments of economic sectors, heads of international organizations, leaders of coastal regions and heads of economic departments of the regional executive management offices.

The representatives of business communities from the Caspian and other interested states, heads of companies dealing with implementation of economic activities and planning, and representatives of banking sphere of Caspian Littoral States and other countries are also invited for the event.

Share on: WhatsApp