Turkiye provides 227 tons of relief items to Pakistan

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacaci has said that 15 aeroplanes carrying about 227 tons of humanitarian aid have so far landed in Pakistan from Turkiye for the flood affectees.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said these planes carrying family tents, food parcels, medical supplies, blankets, clothing and carpets have arrived in Pakistan.

The Turkish envoy said besides two mobile health units and camps, 50 motorboats were also brought in Pakistan to assist the authorities working in the flood-hit areas.

Briefing the media, a representative of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye said besides the aid bridges, its personnel coordinated the works in Pakistan and ensured the process of distributing humanitarian aid among the flood affectees.