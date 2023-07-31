ISLAMABAD – Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz is set to visit Pakistan on Wednesday as Islamabad, Anakra set to roll out the fourth warship PNS TARIQ.

Yilmaz, 56, will attend the inauguration ceremony to be held in Karachi as naval forces between two Islamic nations will inaugurate a defence project.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials will also attend the meeting.

The visit of the Turkish vice-president comes on the heels of Chinese Vice-premier He Lifeng who is on official visit to ink agreements.

For the unversed, Pakistani and Turkish Naval Forces worked together to build MILGEM vessels.

The national warship program was launched to introduce long-range effective sensors and weapon systems, modern corvettes which can move at pace without being noticed, with the help of low radar cross-section.

The MILGEM project aims to enhance the Turkish Navy’s capabilities by producing indigenous, modern, and technologically advanced warships. The two countries have historically maintained strong and friendly naval ties.

Naval cooperation between Islamabad, and Ankara includes joint drills, training programs, exchange of high-level visits by naval ships, and collaboration in the defense industry, while a notable area of joint venture is the MILGEM project.