Turkish team keen to invest in Pak Railways

A delegation of Turkey’s state-run railways company visited the Ministry of Pakistan Railways (PR) in Islamabad on Monday.

A five-member delegation met Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. According to PR spokesperson, the visiting delegation expressed interest for investment in Pakistan.

Rasheed apprised the delegation of the policies of the Pakistan Railways. He also invited the delegation to invest in Pakistan. He said both the countries had brotherly relations. ‘Turk companies must come here and make an investment.” Pakistan will also acquire benefit from the experience of Turkey and it will be beneficial for economies of both the countries, the minister added.

