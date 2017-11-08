Turkish teachers deportation: LHC seeks CAA record of Oct 13-14 flights

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought record of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about arrival/ departure of planes from Turkey to Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on October 13-14 after petitioners’ counsel hinted that the kidnapped Turkish teacher- Mesut Kacmaz- might have been deported from Lahore.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders on petitions, filed against deportation of Turkish teachers, affiliated with Pak-Turk Schools and Colleges- Murat Ervan and Mesut and his three family members.

As the proceedings started, petitioners’ counsel Advocate Osama Malik submitted that the CCPO Lahore did not comply with court directions for provision of security at the residence of the petitioners in Wapda Town Lahore.

To which, a provincial law officer, on behalf of the CCPO Lahore, submitted a report and claimed that four police constables had been deployed at the residence of the petitioners and they were performing duty on rotational basis.—APP

Related