Turkish scientists train Pak researchers on FMD vaccine

Staff Reporter

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a week-long training workshop on “Evaluation of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine” under a project titled “Establishment of Centre for Biologics Production (ECBP-FMD)”.

Dr Nedret Celik, Dr Hidayat Bozoglu, Dr Muslum Kaan Arichi, Dr Pelin Tuncer Goktuna Scientists from (FMD) Institute Ankara, Turkey, imparted training to local scientists and UVAS faculty members on production and evaluation of foot and mouth disease virus (FMDV) vaccine using mamalian cell suspension culture technology.

This technology has not been used reviously in Pakistan for mass scale production. Pakistani scientists also performed successful tests for FMD vaccine matching. Previously, this kind of tests were used to be outsourced from abroad.

The Turkish scientists also visited UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki where they visited the newly-built building for Biologic Production.

There is an ongoing cooperation between the ministries of Pakistan and Turkey to increase the capacity of diagnosis of FMD to exchange data on circulating viruses and to help in vaccine production in Punjab.

They also held meetings with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Secretary Livestock Punjab Naseem Sadiq and reiterated their full cooperation with the UVAS and the Punjab government.

Secretary Livestock Naseem Sadiq and Dr Pasha thanked Turkish experts and Turkish government to provide them full support especially in production and evaluation of FMD vaccine in Pakistan.